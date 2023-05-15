A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF) Short Interest Update

A-Living Smart City Services Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:ALVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,838,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 2,243,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded A-Living Smart City Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

