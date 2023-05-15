Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Allegro.eu Price Performance

ALEGF stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Further Reading

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

