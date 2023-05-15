Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,353,700 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 1,633,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Allegro.eu Price Performance
ALEGF stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $6.07.
Allegro.eu Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro.eu (ALEGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.