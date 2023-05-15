Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Athena Gold Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of Athena Gold stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Athena Gold has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Athena Gold (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

