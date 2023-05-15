Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Drops By 12.4%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.1 days.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.09.
About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group
