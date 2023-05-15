Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Drops By 12.4%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 176.1 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.70. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $43.09.

About AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

