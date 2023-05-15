Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 638,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 546.0 days.
Akzo Nobel Trading Up 2.5 %
AKZOF stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30.
Akzo Nobel Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.