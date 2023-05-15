Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the April 15th total of 638,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 546.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 2.5 %

AKZOF stock opened at $81.87 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $88.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $72.30.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. engages in the production and marketing of paints and coatings. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paintings, Performance Paintings, and Corporate and Others. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

