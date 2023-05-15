Critical Contrast: AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN) vs. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Lilium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A Lilium $60,000.00 6,490.50 -$266.63 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lilium.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AERWINS Technologies and Lilium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lilium 1 2 1 0 2.00

AERWINS Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.77%. Lilium has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 202.97%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Lilium.

Risk & Volatility

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lilium shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Lilium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Lilium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Lilium

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

