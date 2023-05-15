Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) versus Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Head-To-Head Survey

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) and Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Magellan Aerospace’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dassault Aviation Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A $53.82 3.72 Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A $0.95 6.03

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dassault Aviation Société anonyme 0 2 3 0 2.60 Magellan Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Magellan Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme presently has a consensus price target of $187.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. Magellan Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.13%. Given Magellan Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magellan Aerospace is more favorable than Dassault Aviation Société anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and Magellan Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dassault Aviation Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Magellan Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme pays an annual dividend of $8.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Magellan Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magellan Aerospace pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Magellan Aerospace beats Dassault Aviation Société anonyme on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials. The company was founded on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

