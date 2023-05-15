Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) vs. PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Critical Analysis

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Organovo has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolarityTE has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Organovo and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organovo N/A -44.55% -40.10% PolarityTE N/A -120.74% -83.64%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organovo $1.71 million 9.39 -$11.45 million ($1.37) -1.34 PolarityTE $814,000.00 3.61 -$7.83 million ($5.96) -0.07

This table compares Organovo and PolarityTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PolarityTE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Organovo. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolarityTE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Organovo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Organovo and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A PolarityTE 0 0 1 0 3.00

PolarityTE has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 149.38%. Given PolarityTE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolarityTE is more favorable than Organovo.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded on January 30, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

