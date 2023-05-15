Bank of America Increases Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Price Target to $10.00

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOWL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

