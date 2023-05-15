Bank of America Increases Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Price Target to $10.00

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOWL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.30 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th.
Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %
Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.19.
About Werewolf Therapeutics
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
