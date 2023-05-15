Analyzing Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) and Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IM Cannabis and Jushi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 1 0 0 2.00 Jushi 0 4 2 0 2.33

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,862.60%. Jushi has a consensus price target of $2.55, suggesting a potential upside of 425.77%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Jushi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -203.34% -20.00% -12.63% Jushi N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares IM Cannabis and Jushi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.6% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and Jushi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $54.34 million 0.14 -$145.29 million ($19.10) -0.04 Jushi $284.28 million 0.34 -$202.32 million N/A N/A

IM Cannabis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jushi.

Summary

Jushi beats IM Cannabis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands. The company serves medical patients and adult-use recreational consumers. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Jushi

(Get Rating)

Jushi Holdings Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts. The company also offers hemp-based CBD products, including cannabidiol supplements, tinctures, capsules, softgels, and topicals under The Bank, The Lab, Nira+ Medicinals, Seche, Tasteology, and Nira brands. As of August 25, 2022, it operated 35 BEYOND/HELLO retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.