Financial Contrast: Frontier Investment (FICV) versus Its Competitors

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 715 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Investment to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Investment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Investment N/A $6.51 million 39.62 Frontier Investment Competitors $1.36 billion $3.26 million -11.45

Frontier Investment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Investment. Frontier Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Investment Competitors 114 591 882 15 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Investment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 267.12%. Given Frontier Investment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Investment N/A -65.17% 3.22% Frontier Investment Competitors -46.60% -66.84% -1.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s rivals have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Frontier Investment Company Profile

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

