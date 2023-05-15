Critical Comparison: Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) vs. Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $6,765.00 19,113.41 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions $482.72 million 3.50 N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.39%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 44.81%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -305.61% -148.33% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Atlas Lithium on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

