Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Head to Head Comparison

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $828.01 million 2.17 $172.51 million $3.85 14.14 Ideal Power $78,925.00 679.45 -$7.19 million ($1.27) -7.12

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Ideal Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 15.48% 18.18% 13.53% Ideal Power -9,766.25% -39.95% -36.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus price target of $103.20, suggesting a potential upside of 89.60%. Ideal Power has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.12%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

