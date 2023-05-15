Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) & Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Financial Review

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Rating) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International -73.19% -34.73% -18.58%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $3.51 million 101.78 N/A N/A N/A Genius Brands International $62.30 million 1.28 -$45.60 million ($2.00) -1.24

This table compares Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Brands International.

Risk and Volatility

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 17.51, suggesting that its stock price is 1,651% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and Genius Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group beats Genius Brands International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company, which engages in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in Xi’an, China.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, broadcasting, and licensing educational, multimedia animated content for children. It operates the Content Production and Distribution, and Media Advisory and Advertising services segments. The company was founded by Balaban Howard Alan on January 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

