DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) & Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Financial Contrast

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) and Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Arbor Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DiamondRock Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Arbor Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. DiamondRock Hospitality pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arbor Realty Trust pays out 97.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Arbor Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbor Realty Trust has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Arbor Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality 10.35% 6.80% 3.36% Arbor Realty Trust 31.30% 19.71% 2.65%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Arbor Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $1.05 billion 1.62 $109.33 million $0.45 17.93 Arbor Realty Trust $657.69 million 3.42 $325.78 million $1.72 7.22

Arbor Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DiamondRock Hospitality and Arbor Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 3 4 0 2.57 Arbor Realty Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 24.60%. Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 17.55%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than Arbor Realty Trust.

Summary

Arbor Realty Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services. The Agency Business segment is involved in agency loan origination and servicing. The company was founded by Ivan Kaufman in June 2003 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

