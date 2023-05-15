Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.13.

Hecla Mining Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

