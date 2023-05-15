Roth Mkm Boosts O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $995.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $940.00 to $995.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $962.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $844.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $964.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,584 shares of company stock valued at $41,627,112. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

