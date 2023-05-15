Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.30. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

