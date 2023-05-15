StockNews.com Lowers FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

FONR stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in FONAR by 38,600.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FONAR by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FONAR by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

