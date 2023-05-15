StockNews.com Lowers FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.
FONR stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
