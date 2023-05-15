Analysts Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Price Target at $435.38

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $435.38.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $390.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.74 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

