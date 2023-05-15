Analysts Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Price Target at $24.00

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,384.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $49,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,204.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,384.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,405 shares of company stock valued at $945,490. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Down 1.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $13.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $594.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

