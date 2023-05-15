Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $15.58

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plains GP

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP

Plains GP Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Plains GP by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 380,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 84,076 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,609 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 649,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 501,430 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAGP opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.27%.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.