Brokerages Set Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) PT at $15.58

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.73.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Insider Transactions at Plains GP
In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $993,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plains GP
Plains GP Price Performance
NYSE PAGP opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $14.17.
Plains GP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.27%.
Plains GP Company Profile
Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.
