Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $52.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Syneos Health Price Performance

SYNH stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 898.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

