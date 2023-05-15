MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $56.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.13.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.3 %
MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $46.37.
MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MGM Resorts International Company Profile
MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.