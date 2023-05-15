Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

