Analysts Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT at $70.43

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Malibu Boats Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBUU stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.91. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $70.87.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

