Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) PT at $37.08

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

New York Times Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New York Times by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NYT stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

