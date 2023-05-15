Analysts Set SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Target Price at $17.92

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Performance

SLM opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. SLM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,649,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,054,000. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 10.1% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 25.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.