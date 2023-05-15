World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives $108.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WWE. Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WWE opened at $105.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.14. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.