Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Price to $325.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.55.

APD opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.61. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

