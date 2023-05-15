IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IO Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44. IO Biotech has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at IO Biotech

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that IO Biotech will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy Sullivan bought 25,000 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

Featured Stories

