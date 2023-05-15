Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $95.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.41.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $104.65. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.50.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.