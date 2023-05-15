Renren (NYSE:RENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Renren stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Renren has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renren in the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Renren by 69.2% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter worth $1,752,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renren in the first quarter worth $955,000. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renren, Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes an all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
