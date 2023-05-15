Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bridgeline Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of 96.99 and a beta of 2.25. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,806.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 60,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $69,151.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,046.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 28,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,468.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 757,228 shares in the company, valued at $817,806.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 110,777 shares of company stock valued at $122,580. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.