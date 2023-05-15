Viad (NYSE:VVI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.12). Viad had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,707.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viad by 76.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viad by 191.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Viad by 211.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viad during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

