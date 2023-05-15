StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
MBRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 11.3 %
MBRX opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.99. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of growing a pipeline including phase 2 clinical programs for hard-to-treat cancers and viruses. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp, Donald H. Picker, and Waldemar Priebe on July 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
