JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.04.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.31. JELD-WEN has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $19.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,328. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,716,000 after acquiring an additional 159,713 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,283,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,240,000 after buying an additional 875,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,744,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.