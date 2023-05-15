Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $8.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

