Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Short Interest Update

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BUR. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Burford Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burford Capital

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth $110,137,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 4,092.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,031,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,006,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $7,346,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 633,780 shares during the period. 2.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.