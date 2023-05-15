SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush downgraded SoFi Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.45.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

SOFI opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $8.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 233,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,906. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $83,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,799,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after buying an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.