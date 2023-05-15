Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp. is an independent asset management firm, which engages in the delivery of customized and multi-asset solutions. The company was founded on November 22, 1955 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

