FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($2.02) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
FirstGroup Stock Up 1.5 %
FGROY opened at $1.48 on Friday. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.
FirstGroup Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstGroup (FGROY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.