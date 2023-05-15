FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($2.02) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

FirstGroup Stock Up 1.5 %

FGROY opened at $1.48 on Friday. FirstGroup has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

