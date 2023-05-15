Raymond James Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$68.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIFZF opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified acquisition-oriented company, which engages in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through the Aerospace and Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

