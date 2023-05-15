goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$153.00 at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$153.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EHMEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of goeasy to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

goeasy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $79.73 on Thursday. goeasy has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

