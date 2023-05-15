Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLPBY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 0.28.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

