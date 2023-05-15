Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTSDF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 7.6 %

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.36. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

