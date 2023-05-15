goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$140.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank to C$140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EHMEF. TD Securities dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

goeasy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $79.73 on Thursday. goeasy has a 12-month low of $64.99 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

