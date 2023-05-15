Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) PT Raised to GBX 2,300 at Barclays

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,300 ($29.02) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CMPGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) in a report on Friday, February 10th. HSBC raised Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,625 ($20.50) to GBX 1,675 ($21.14) in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.87) to GBX 2,130 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Compass Group has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

