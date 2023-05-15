Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

DYNDF opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

