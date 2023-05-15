Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Price Target to GBX 2,130

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,050 ($25.87) to GBX 2,130 ($26.88) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Compass Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($27.13) to GBX 2,200 ($27.76) in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,101.00.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. Compass Group has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

